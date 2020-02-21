Automotive Blockchain Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automotive Blockchain Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Automotive Blockchain Market was valued at USD 195.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1640.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automotive Blockchain market are listed in the report.

Carblock

IBM

Microsoft

BigchainDB

Tech Mahindra

carVertical

HCL Technologies

NXM Labs

Context Labs