Automotive Battery Management System Market Report Analysis 2019-2027

The use of automotive battery management system in E-bikes has been increasing. This segment is the second largest with respect to value. However, according to research, this it is expected to dominate the global market with a high volume. The E-bikes segment is projected to expand at a volume CAGR of 19.7% during the period of assessment. In 2017, the value generated by E-bikes segment, with respect to adoption of battery management systems, was around US$ 370 Mn and is expected to reflect a more than 6x increase in value by the end of the year of assessment.

Passenger cars to largely contribute to the growth of the electric vehicles segment

Electric vehicles are further categorised into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Of these, passenger cars are expected to showcase increased adoption of automotive battery management system. The passenger car sub segment is projected to expand at a higher rate in the coming years and is expected to reflect high market value owing to growing sales of automotive battery management system for passenger cars. Passenger cars are of different types, namely, HEVs (Hybrid Electric Vehicles), PHEVs (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles). The use of automotive battery management system in hybrid electric vehicles is significant. The HEV sub category is expected to reach an estimate of more than US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). Also, the battery electric vehicles segment is projected to expand at a high value CAGR throughout the forecast period, thus spearheading the growth of the parent segment.

