Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market :Analysis In Electronics Segment, Research and Forecasts 2017 to 2024

Artificial Intelligence uses various computer functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving based on human intelligence. It involves the science and engineering of intelligent computer programs.AI systems can be used in various disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering to build an intelligent system. Applications that incorporate the AI systems in automotive are semi-autonomous and autonomous.

The global automotive artificial intelligence market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for autonomous vehicles and increase in preference for an enhanced user experience and convenience features. However, threat of hackers and rise in cybercrime is expected to restrain the market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Component

Hardware

Processor

Microprocessor (MPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Memory

Network

Software

Service

By Technology

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

By Application

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

The report segments the automotive artificial intelligence market based on component, technology, application, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Further, hardware is classified into processor, memory, and networks. Furthermore, processor is bifurcated into microprocessor and graphics processing unit. By technology the market is segmented into machine learning & deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. By application, it is fragmented into semi-autonomous and autonomous. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as NVIDIA Corporation, Waymo, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, Otto Motors, BMW, Tesla Inc., and Toyota.

