Automatic Train Control Market Know Technology Exploding In Popularity | MERMEC Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., MIPRO Electronics, ADLINK Technology Inc. and More

Global Automatic Train Control market report endows with a profound overview of product specification, product type, production analysis, and technology by taking into consideration the major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Automatic Train Control market report is the best source that gives CAGR values with variations during the forecast period of 2019 – 2026 for the market. The study derives market drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. The Automatic Train Control report has been prepared based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Siemens, Thales Group, Bombardier, Cisco, Hitachi, Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Alstom, Tech Mahindra Limited, WSP, Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd., MERMEC Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., MIPRO Electronics, ADLINK Technology Inc.

Global Automatic Train Control Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.35 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Automatic train control or ATC combines all the system and functions to ensure the safe operation of the train. They use many different technologies and it mainly has three main system- automatic train supervision, automatic train operation and automatic train protection. The main aim of the ATC is to control the movement of the train so that they can provide safety and security to the passengers.

Presentation of the Market

The Automatic Train Control research report includes the presentation of the market by firstly introducing the overview of the market, presenting a detailed study of the market by evaluating the growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities at length.

Analysis of the leading segments

The market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, end user industry, raw materials. It becomes easy to understand the market through the segmentation.

By Automation

Goa 1

Goa 2

Goa 3

Goa 4

By Service

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

By Train Type

Urban Metro Train High-Speed Train

Mainline Passenger Train Freight Train



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, THALES announced the launch of their new train control system SELTRACTM G7 which is designed to provide better journey experience to the passengers. This new system ensures safety and continuity of mass transit operations without any cyber threats. With new technologies and development it also reduces operational and maintenance cost.

In June 2018, Bombardier Transportation announced that their joint venture CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited had received a contract from Shenzhen Airport Co. Ltd so that they can provide BOMBARDIER INNOVIA automated people mover (APM) 300 systems to Shenzhen Airport. The INNOVIA system will deliver latest driverless solution.

Revealing the Competitive scenario

The Automatic Train Control research report present the competitive scenario and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Global automatic train control market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automatic train control market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Automatic Train Control market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Automatic Train Control Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

