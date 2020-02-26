AUTOMATIC TRAIN CONTROL MARKET 2019 | GLOBAL INDUSTRY RESEARCH REPORT TILL 2026 | OSHIBA CORPORATION, ALSTOM, TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED, WSP, KYOSAN ELECTRIC MFG. CO., LTD., MERMEC INC.

Global Automatic Train Control Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.35 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing urbanization in developing countries is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Siemens, Thales Group, Bombardier, Cisco, Hitachi, Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Alstom, Tech Mahindra Limited, WSP, Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd., MERMEC Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., MIPRO Electronics, ADLINK Technology Inc.

Product definition-: Automatic train control or ATC combines all the system and functions to ensure the safe operation of the train. They use many different technologies and it mainly has three main system- automatic train supervision, automatic train operation and automatic train protection. The main aim of the ATC is to control the movement of the train so that they can provide safety and security to the passengers.

The countries covered in Automatic Train Control market report are U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Rest of Europe.

Global automatic train control market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automatic train control market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

In September 2018, THALES announced the launch of their new train control system SELTRACTM G7 which is designed to provide better journey experience to the passengers. This new system ensures safety and continuity of mass transit operations without any cyber threats. With new technologies and development it also reduces operational and maintenance cost.

In June 2018, Bombardier Transportation announced that their joint venture CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited had received a contract from Shenzhen Airport Co. Ltd so that they can provide BOMBARDIER INNOVIA automated people mover (APM) 300 systems to Shenzhen Airport. The INNOVIA system will deliver latest driverless solution.

