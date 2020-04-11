Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market – What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

What is Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market?

The Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) can be best described as a mass surveillance method that uses optical character recognition on images for reading purpose such as the license plates on vehicles. ANPR can be used to store images clicked by the cameras along with configurable picture of the driver. In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

There are various parameter such as growing use of video analytics in surveillance and intelligent vehicle monitoring systems, increasing funds allocated by the government authorities, are responsible for a significant growth of global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market. Apart from this, inconsistency in number plate designs could act as a potential restraint for the global market.

Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Competitive Landscape

The “Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as:

*KAPSCH TrafficCom AG

*Q-Free ASA ARH Inc.

*Siemens AG Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

*Tattile SRL

*TagMaster North America, Inc.

*Digital Recognition System Ltd.

*NDI Recognition Systems

*Beltech BV

*Euro Car Parks Limited

*ANPR International Ltd.

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market, By Type

*Mobile ANPR Systems

*Portable ANPR Systems

*Fixed ANPR Systems

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market, By Component

*ANPR Cameras

*ANPR Software

*Frame Grabbers

*Triggers

*Others

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market, By Application

*Traffic Management

*Law Enforcement

*Electronic Toll Collection

*Parking Management

*Access Control

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Geographic Scope

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

*Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

*Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

*Latin America

o Brazil

*Rest of the World

Research Methodology of Market Research:



Reasons to Purchase this Report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post sales analyst support

