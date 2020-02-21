Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automatic Identification And Data Capture Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market was valued at USD 33.46 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 85.82 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.04% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automatic Identification And Data Capture market are listed in the report.

Datalogic

Honeywell

Zebra Technologies

SICK AG

Cognex

Toshiba

NEC

MXP