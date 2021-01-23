Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market was valued at USD 5.60 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.42% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market are listed in the report.

Daifuku

SSI Schaefer Group

Murata Machinery

Knapp AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Kardex Group

Swisslog Holding AG

Mecalux SA

Vanderlande Industries

System Logistics Corporation