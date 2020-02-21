Automated Optical Inspection System Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automated Optical Inspection System Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Automated Optical Inspection System market was valued at USD 471.63 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automated Optical Inspection System market are listed in the report.

Daiichi Jitsugyo CO.

GÖPEL electronic GmbH

GSI Group

Cyber Optics (U.S.)

Omron Corporation

Zhejiang Ovi Technology Co.