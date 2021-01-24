Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automated Material Handling Equipment Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market was valued at USD 33.28 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 57.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automated Material Handling Equipment market are listed in the report.

Hyster-Yale Material Handling

Kion Group AG

Hanwha Corporation

Kuka AG

Fives

Murata Machinery

TGW Logistics Group GmbH