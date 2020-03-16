Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Guided Vehicle market will register a 20.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6813.6 million by 2025, from $ 3216.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automated Guided Vehicle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Guided Vehicle market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automated Guided Vehicle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Tugger Type

Pallet Truck

Unit Load Carrier

Others

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5034960-global-automated-guided-vehicle-market-growth-2020-2025

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Manufacturing Sector

Wholesale and Distribution Sector

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dematic

JBT

Daifuku

Meidensha

Toyota

Siasun

Yonegy

Swisslog

Rocla

CSG

Aethon

Seegrid

Atab

DS Automotion

Ek Automation

CSIC

MIR

Aichikikai

AGVE Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Segment by Type

2.2.1 Tugger Type

2.2.2 Pallet Truck

2.2.3 Unit Load Carrier

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Automated Guided Vehicle Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automated Guided Vehicle Segment by Application

2.4.1 Manufacturing Sector

2.4.2 Wholesale and Distribution Sector

2.5 Automated Guided Vehicle Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

…..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Dematic

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered

12.1.3 Dematic Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Dematic Latest Developments

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered

12.2.3 JBT Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 JBT Latest Developments

12.3 Daifuku

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered

12.3.3 Daifuku Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Daifuku Latest Developments

12.4 Meidensha

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered

12.4.3 Meidensha Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Meidensha Latest Developments

12.5 Toyota

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered

12.5.3 Toyota Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Toyota Latest Developments

12.6 Siasun

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered

12.6.3 Siasun Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Siasun Latest Developments

12.7 Yonegy

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered

12.7.3 Yonegy Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Yonegy Latest Developments

12.8 Swisslog

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered

12.8.3 Swisslog Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Swisslog Latest Developments

12.9 Rocla

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered

12.9.3 Rocla Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Rocla Latest Developments

12.10 CSG

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered

12.10.3 CSG Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 CSG Latest Developments

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5034960-global-automated-guided-vehicle-market-growth-2020-2025

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)