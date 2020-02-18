Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems Market: An Asymmetrical Opportunity on Sales

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems Forecast till 2025*.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are NEC (Japan), IDEMIA (France), Cogent Systems (United States), Suprema (South Korea), Dermalog (Germany), HID Global (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), Crossmatch (United States), M2sys (United States) and Afix Technologies (United States).

The Automated Fingerprint Identification System basically a technology-enabled biometric system which is having software and hardware both. And it works on digital imaging technology to analyze, store fingerprint data. Originally, it is used by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation in Criminal Cases. In last few years AFIS is developed many technological developments. There are various technologies are used in this system such as NEC Technologies.

Market Drivers

There is a growing demand for vertical specialized biometric solutions, with the government concern from developed countries and an increasing number of crimes across the globe. And the demand is growing because of high adoption from government agencies. The reason behind this high adoption is surging concerns regarding internal and external securities in various sectors including banking, military & defense and others.

Market Trend

Mobile Biometric Technology

Multimodal Biometric Authentication Systems

Cloud-Based Biometric Solutions

Restraints

The High Cost of Deployment of Software and Hardware System

Requires skilled personnel to get the task done

Opportunities

Technology Advancement and High-Security Demand Create Huge Opportunity in Future

Enable easy and convenient customer verification and access control features

Challenges

The Rising Number of Data Security Concern

Major Market Developments:

In Mar 2019, Gemalto announced the acquisition of Green Bit to provide biometric scanners and automated fingerprint identification system. The company revealed that there is an increase in demand from the government sector, and the company got the chance to enhance its customer base. And also Green Bit can enhance its product development with technology advancement.

In Jun 2019, NEC Technologies announced the partnership with Centre for Development System for the deployment of an automated fingerprint identification system for the Kerala State Police in India. This new system accelerates the investigations procedure more efficiently and also offers enhanced quality of fragmented fingerprints verification.

The Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Single Modal AFIS, Multi-Modal AFIS), Application (Physical access control for visitors and staff, Time and attendance, Access to enterprise), Services (Training, Installation Service, Customizations Services, Maintenance & Support), Offering (Software, Hardware, Services)

To comprehend Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

