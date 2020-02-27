Automated Fare Collection System MARKET 2019 REVENUE, INDUSTRY GROWING DEMAND, SIZE, SHARE, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, TOP COMPANIES, REGIONAL OUTLOOK TILL 2025

The report titled, “Global Automated Fare Collection System Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Automated Fare Collection System market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Automated Fare Collection System market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Automated Fare Collection System market, which may bode well for the global Automated Fare Collection System market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Automated Fare Collection System market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Automated Fare Collection System market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Automated Fare Collection System market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The global automated fare collection system market features a fragmented landscape owing to the strong presence of several key players in the market. These leading companies in the global market are constantly focusing on manufacturing technologically advanced products that will enhance efficiency. Naturally, the competition on the basis of pricing in the market quite high and is working in favor of the development of the global market. The existing market players are deploying various strategies and advanced techniques to thrive in the global market.

Some of the leading companies in the global automated fare collection system market include names such as Thales Group, Scheidt & Bacchhan Gmbh, Samsung SDS, OMRON Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, LG CNS, LECIP Group, Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc., Atos SE, and dormakaba Holding among others.

Global Automated Fare Collection System Market – Drivers and Restraints

The requirement for user-friendly and convenient payment is increasing owing to the progress in cashless modes of payment. The automated fare collection system caters to this requirement by offering contactless bank cards that are accepted by the transit operators as a mode of payment for commuting. It enables their debit or credit cards to act as a ticket office and even saves time by eliminating the need for passengers to wait in long queues for purchasing tickets. Additionally, smart phones have become an essential tool for online ticketing, which is contributing significantly to the development of the global automated fare collection system market. The ease of purchasing tickets through smartphone applications for travelling in buses and railways is further propelling the advancement of this market. The high level of security encryption and storage capacity is reducing the number of frauds and preventing counterfeiting which is benefitting the global market.

Global Automated Fare Collection System Market – Geographical Outlook

The global automated fare collection system market has five main regions that provide the reader with the intricate details of the working dynamics of the regional landscape. These regions are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, currently, the global automated fare collection system market is growing remarkably owing to the substantial contribution of the regional segment of Asia Pacific. The focus of the government on improving the transportation structure and security system of their respective countries in the region is increasing the demand for the global automated fare collection system market.

Market Segmentation is as follows:

By Applications

Bus

Toll

Train

Car Rental

By Component (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

Hardware

Software & Services

By Technology Platform

Smart Card

Near Field Communications

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Others (Magnetic Strips and Bar Codes)

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the Global Automated Fare Collection System Market Report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the Automated Fare Collection System Market Report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Highlights of the Automated Fare Collection System Market Report

Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2019-2025

Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Automated Fare Collection System market

Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Automated Fare Collection System market

Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Automated Fare Collection System Market:

At what CAGR, the Global Automated Fare Collection System Market will expand from 2020 – 2026?

What will be the worth of the global Automated Fare Collection System market by the end of 2026?

How can I get company profiles of the top ten players of the Automated Fare Collection System Market?

What are the key growth strategies of Automated Fare Collection System Market Players?

By End-Use, which segment would exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?

Which market holds the maximum market share of the Automated Fare Collection System Market?

By Application, which segment is expected to dominate the market by the end of 2026?

