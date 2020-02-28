Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Drivers and Restraints

The efficient processing of sample compounds, improved coherence of compound library, standardized storage format, reduced time in sample preparation, and a reduced number of storage plates are some of the major factors driving the growth of the ACSR market. The increasing scope of high-throughput screening (HTS), automated screening in drug discovery processes, and high-content screening are also aiding the market’s growth. Moreover, the growing application of ACSR in protein crystallography and DNA storage is also supporting the growth of this market. Top pharmaceutical companies such as Abbot Laboratories, Pfizer, and Bristol-Myers Squibb are extending their R&D capabilities by including ACSR systems, in order to tap the opportunities for the increasing demand for novel pharmaceutical products.

However, factors such as deterioration in the quality of stored compounds after repeated freeze/ defrost cycles in ACSR systems is detrimental to the market’s growth. The need to store and handle compounds in liquid solutions in ACSR systems, which has chances of spillage in sample compounds is also holding back the market’s growth.

Global Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) Market: Regional Outlook

The global automated compound storage and retrieval market is divided into the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Amongst these, North America is the leading market followed by Europe in the global market. The leading positions of these regions are due to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies, rising interest for high-throughput screening and ultra high-throughput screening services by pharmaceutical companies, high expenditure on drug discovery processes, and academic and industrial collaboration for pre-clinical research. Asia Pacific and Rest of the World regions are also expected to display significant growth due to a surging number of research organizations and an increasing number of contract research organizations in these regions.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

The key players operating in the global automated compound storage and retrieval market are MatriCal Inc., LabCyte Inc., TTP Labtech Ltd., Tecan AG, Beckman Coulter, Corning Life Sciences, Brooks Automation Inc., TAP Biosystems, Hamilton Storage Technologies, BD Biosciences, Biophile Inc., and Jouan Robotics S.A.

