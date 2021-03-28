Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Market was valued at USD 98.9 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.47% to reach USD 1,275.0 Million by 2026, over the forecast period.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) market are listed in the report.

Qualys

Rapid7

DXC Technology

AttackIQ

Cymulate

XM Cyber

Skybox Security

SafeBreach

Firemon

Verdoin (FireEye)

NopSec

Threatcare

Mazebolt

Scythe