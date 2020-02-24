Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

– The Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 8.1%, during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include rising prevalence of bone and joint disorders, increasing number of sports and other injuries, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

– In the United Kingdom general practice, around 1% of people of age 45 years or more recently have been clinically diagnosed with knee Osteo-Arthritis and 5% have a previously-made diagnosis of OA in another joint (S Vijayan et al, 2015)

– Community-based studies have shown radiographic OA of the knee to be common in the country. Recent studies show that approximately 6% of adults aged 30 or more have frequent knee pain and radiographic OA.

– According to the Arthritis Foundation, in 2017, it was estimated that more than half of the Australians were found to have osteoarthritis in the age group of 25 to 64 years. About 10% of the Chinese population is suffering from degenerative joint disease. All these factors are driving the market growth across the globe.

Key Market Trends

Knee Joint Holds Significant Share in the Global Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market

– According to the Arthritis Foundation, approximately 14 million Americans have osteoarthritis of the knees that are severe enough to cause pain and inflammation, and more people are suffering from this condition with the increase in age.

– Since the knee’s natural cushioning i.e. the cartilage diminishes, inflammation and pain increase naturally, and people start to face problems in basic movement as well. Even though these types of disorders and other knee injuries are relatively common, yet it is important to get the actual therapy facts so that one can seek the proper treatment options for the concerned condition.

– The medical term used for surgery to reshape knee cartilage is knee chondroplast, where “Chondro” refers to cartilage and “plasty” refers to form or mold. Chondroplasty may be performed on a knee’s articular cartilage, meniscus, or both.

North America Dominates the Global Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market

– The United States had the most significant share of the autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market in North America, due to the increasing incidence of bone and joint disorders, along with the rising geriatric and obese population.

– As per the data published by the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, approximately 3.5 million athletes are receiving medical treatment due to sports injuries every year in the US.

– Furthermore, increasing physician and patient awareness about newly introduced treatment procedures and technologies along with the substantial investments by the government for the technologies and therapies adopted for the cartilage regeneration is supporting the growth of the market in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The global Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis market is competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Arthro-Kinetics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CartiHeal, Geistlich Pharma AG,, JRL Orthopaedic Ltd, Matricel GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

– Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

– Arthro-Kinetics

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– CartiHeal

– Geistlich Pharma AG,

– JRL Orthopaedic Ltd

– Matricel GmbH

– Smith & Nephew plc

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Bone and Joint Disorders

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Sports and Other Injuries

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement System

4.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals and Sufficient Clinical Data

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Hyaluronic Acid

5.1.2 Collagen

5.1.3 Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)

5.1.4 Poly Lactic-co-glycolic Acid (PGLA)

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Knee Cartilage

5.2.2 Elbow Cartilage

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

6.1.2 Arthro-Kinetics

6.1.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.4 CartiHeal

6.1.5 Geistlich Pharma AG,

6.1.6 JRL Orthopaedic Ltd

6.1.7 Matricel GmbH

6.1.8 Smith & Nephew plc

6.1.9 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

