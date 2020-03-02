Auto Tyre Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications | Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear

“

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Auto Tyre market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Auto Tyre Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Auto Tyre market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The thorough quantitative and qualitative evaluation of the Auto Tyre market is the groundwork of this study. It assesses the latest improvements while predicting the expansion of the key leading market players Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli, Hankook, Sumitomo, Yokohama, Maxxis, Zhongce, GITI Tire, Cooper Tire, Kumho Tire, Toyo Tire, MRF, Apollo Tyres, Triangle Group, Nexen Tire, Hengfeng Rubber, Shandong Linglong, Double Coin, Jinyu Tyre, Sailun Tires, Shandong Deruibo, Shengtai Tyre, PT Gajah, Ceat, BRISA, Qingdao Doublestar, Jiangshu Tongyong, Guizhou Tyre, South China, Shandong Hengyu, Kenda Rubber, Double Happiness, Nankang Rubber, Aeolus Tyre, Birla Tyres, Xingyuan Tyre, Chaoyang Tyre

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Auto Tyre, presents the global Auto Tyre market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Auto Tyre capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Auto Tyre by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Auto tyre is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Auto tyres provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock.

Europe is the largest consumption market while it is also a larger supplier of auto tyres. Based on the high-developed automotive industry, the auto tyre industry started early and three of the top five auto tyre manufacturers set their headquarters in Europe. They are France based Mechilin, Germany based Continental AG and Italy based Pirelli.

U.S. is the second largest market of auto tyres. With the fast development of automotive industry in last century, many manufacturers built plants in US, Canada and Brazil to meet this market demand. Likely, Japan is also a major supplier of auto tyres, with its mature auto tyre industry and developed manufacturing industry.

In the global market, the cooperation and acquisition between companies is common. When come into a new market, cooperation with domestic companies is a good way to occupy the market share. Through this way, companies can make use of resource adequately.

The Auto Tyre market was valued at 162000 Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 193100 Million US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Auto Tyre.

This report covers leading companies associated in Auto Tyre market:

Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli, Hankook, Sumitomo, Yokohama, Maxxis, Zhongce, GITI Tire, Cooper Tire, Kumho Tire, Toyo Tire, MRF, Apollo Tyres, Triangle Group, Nexen Tire, Hengfeng Rubber, Shandong Linglong, Double Coin, Jinyu Tyre, Sailun Tires, Shandong Deruibo, Shengtai Tyre, PT Gajah, Ceat, BRISA, Qingdao Doublestar, Jiangshu Tongyong, Guizhou Tyre, South China, Shandong Hengyu, Kenda Rubber, Double Happiness, Nankang Rubber, Aeolus Tyre, Birla Tyres, Xingyuan Tyre, Chaoyang Tyre

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bias Tire

Radial Tire

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Light Truck Tyre

Truck/Bus Tyre

Passenger Car Tyre

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Auto Tyre markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Auto Tyre market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Auto Tyre market.

