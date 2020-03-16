Auto-Injectors 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Auto-Injectors Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Auto-Injectors market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Auto-Injectors market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Auto-Injectors market. All findings and data on the global Auto-Injectors market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Auto-Injectors market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Auto-Injectors market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Auto-Injectors market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Auto-Injectors market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Key players in the global auto-injectors market

Some key players in the global auto-injectors market included in this report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Antares Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company. Mylan N.V. is a leader in the global auto-injectors market in terms of revenue share. Mylan holds a market share of about 83.7% in the global auto-injectors market owing to the fact that the blockbuster product “Epipen” is a widely sold auto-injector and has a tremendous contribution to the global auto-injectors market. Becton, Dickinson and Company is one of the leading manufacturers of refillable auto-injectors focussing on manufacturing Physioject that is compatible with several injectable drugs. In terms of revenue, Becton, Dickinson and Company holds about 8.4% of the global auto-injectors market share owing to a rising adoption of Physioject.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

Reduction in price due to approved generic versions will boost the sales revenue of global auto injector devices over the forecast period

Drop in price of Epipen from US$ 600 to US$ 300

Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price. The initial pack of two was sold at US$ 600 till December 2016 which will be sold at US$ 300 from January 2017. This has increased the affordability of insured as well as non-insured patients to opt for Epipen. This drop in price will increase the penetration of the EpiPen auto-injector, which holds around 90% share of the overall market.

Auto-Injectors Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Auto-Injectors Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Auto-Injectors Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The Auto-Injectors Market report highlights is as follows:

This Auto-Injectors market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

This Auto-Injectors Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

The expected Auto-Injectors Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

This Auto-Injectors Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

