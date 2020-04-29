Australian ISP’s make the way for the SpaceX Starlink

SpaceX took the first move in giving services to its Starlink internet in Australia following the state’s telecommunications regulator gave its first assurance for the satellite network.

Australian Communications and Media Authority added the SpaceX Services to ‘Foreign Space Objects Determination’ roll as per state filings that was done on 24 January. The improvement means that the SpaceX would be in a position to apply for crucial licenses to be able to communicate between its satellites and ‘earth stations’ on the ground situated in Australia.

It is a fundamental step at the door for the SpaceX as the firm must possess authoritarian approvals in place for states it requires to link to the broadband services of Starlink. In 2018, SpaceX received an endorsement from the Federal Communications Commissions to give out Starlink services in the United States.

