Australia Wealth Management Market is ready to Grow Globally with Phenomenal Trend Diversity Between 2019 to 2026

Summary

Australian HNW investors – who tend heavily towards professional and entrepreneurial males – show moderate demand for most forms of wealth advice and planning. A multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into demand as there is lukewarm interest in discretionary mandates at present. A burgeoning appetite for novel options such as robo-advice, the upcoming transfer of wealth between generations, socially responsible investment (SRI), and the growing female segment provide arguably the most significant growth opportunities for Australian wealth managers in the foreseeable future.

This report sizes the opportunity offered by Australia’s wealth market. It analyzes the investment preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of Australian HNW investors. The report is based on our proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey.

Scope

– 49% of male HNW investors are older than 60, compared to 42% of female investors. This suggests spousal inheritance will increase the role of women in the market modestly over the next 10 years.

– Only 10.5% of HNW individuals in Australia are expats, but providers that understand the distinct needs of this lucrative segment will be able to achieve higher margins.

– Australian HNW individuals use an average of 6.1 wealth managers and invest less than a fifth of their managed wealth with their main wealth manager.

– HNW individuals in Australia invest an average of 24.4% of their total managed wealth offshore.

