Augmenting Demand for Lactate Dehydrogenase Reagents Market to Bolster Revenue Growth During 2019 – 2029

Lactate dehydrogenase (LD) assay is used for measuring the extent of cytotoxicity imparted by any drug administered. This helps in understanding the therapeutic or non-therapeutic effect of the drug. Lactate dehydrogenase is present in the cell wall of every cell and gets released only when the cell wall integrity is compromised, cell wall integrity is only compromised in apoptosis or necrosis.
The extent of the lactate dehydrogenase present can be directly correlated to the number of cells being killed. This helps in understanding the activity of the drugs, whether drug is acting as desired or not.
Lactate dehydrogenase reagents are required for the different types of assays such as LDH cytotoxicity colorimetric assay, LDH cytotoxicity fluorometric assay, and others. Lactate dehydrogenase reagents are indispensable component in carrying out the different lactate dehydrogenase assays successfully.
Lactate Dehydrogenase Reagents Market: Drivers and Restraints
Increasing prevalence of the solid tumor cancer is expected to drive the growth of lactate dehydrogenase reagents due to increased number of lactate dehydrogenase assays across the world. Increasing studies about the effectivity of various cytotoxic drugs further expected to fuel the growth of lactate dehydrogenase reagents market.
Higher accuracy of the lactate dehydrogenase assay further helps in increasing the compliance around the assay driving the growth of lactate dehydrogenase reagents market. In drug development as well as after drug development lactate dehydrogenase assays plays an important role in evaluating the efficacy of drug which in turn expected to drive the growth of lactate dehydrogenase reagents market.
Unexplained causes of cell death and extent of the accidental cell death (i.e. necrosis) can be effectively measured by the lactate dehydrogenase assays driving the growth of the lactate dehydrogenase reagents market.
Whereas, limited product availability may affect the revenue generation of lactate dehydrogenase reagents market adversely. However, increasing R & D activities in the oncology expected to drive the growth of lactate dehydrogenase reagents market.
Lactate Dehydrogenase Reagents Market: Segmentation
The global lactate dehydrogenase reagents market is segmented on the basis of assay type, end user and region.
Based on the assay type, the global lactate dehydrogenase reagents market is segmented as:
- LDH Cytotoxicity Colorimetric Assay
- LDH Cytotoxicity Fluorometric Assay
- SRB Assay
- WST Assay
Based on end user, the global lactate dehydrogenase reagents market is segmented as:
- Hospitals
- Research Laboratories
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic & Research Institutes
Lactate Dehydrogenase Reagents Market: Overview
The global lactate dehydrogenase reagents market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of LDH assays. By assay type, the global lactate dehydrogenase reagents market is expected to be dominated by LDH cytotoxicity colorimetric assay due to higher adoption for measuring the cytotoxic activity.
By end user, the global lactate dehydrogenase reagents market is expected to be dominated by diagnostic laboratories due to high test volume. Manufacturers in the lactate dehydrogenase reagents market are looking to manufacture product with varied strength so as to make it compatible for various tests.
Lactate Dehydrogenase Reagents Market: Regional Outlook
The global lactate dehydrogenase reagents market is expected to be dominated by North America attributing to higher test volume in the region.
Latin America lactate dehydrogenase reagents market is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period owing to increasing product availability in the region. Europe lactate dehydrogenase reagents market is expected to be second most lucrative across the world owing to higher number of patients using cytotoxic drugs.
Asia-Pacific lactate dehydrogenase reagents market is expected to grow with significant rate owing to improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Middle East & Africa lactate dehydrogenase reagents market is expected to be the least lucrative due to lower product adoption in the region.
Lactate Dehydrogenase Reagents Market: Key Players
Key players operating in the global lactate dehydrogenase reagents market are: Randox Laboratories, AAT Bioquest, Inc., Merck KGaA, Worthington Biochemical Corporation, Abnova Corporation, and others.
