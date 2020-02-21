Augmented Reality Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Augmented Reality Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Augmented Reality Market was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 136.55 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 56.32% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Augmented Reality market are listed in the report.

Microsoft Corporation

Wikitude GmbH

Osterhout Design Group

Zugara

Upskill

Google

PTC

Magic Leap