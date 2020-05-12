Augmented Reality in Retail Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Augmented Reality in Retail Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market was valued at USD 805 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 9.83 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 43% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Augmented Reality in Retail market are listed in the report.

Google

Blippar

Wikitude

PTC

Zugara

Apple

Augment

Viewar