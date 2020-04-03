Attaining USD 2.9 Billion, Metabolomics Market At A CAGR of 15.6% During Forecast Period: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) and Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis and Opportunity Projection

Metabolomics Market Overview

Metabolomics deals with the analysis of the number and type of compounds present in tissues, through various techniques. These techniques involve separation techniques such as liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and capillary chromatography and detection techniques such as mass spectroscopy, multivariate analysis, and spectroscopy. Mass spectroscopy technique is most widely used to measure the number of metabolites in a sample.

Market Size and Forecast

The global metabolomics market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Further, the market of metabolomics was estimated at a valuation of USD 1.1 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2.9 Billion by the end of 2024. Heavy investment by the private companies and government is expected to drive the growth of the metabolomics market globally. Additionally, the development of computer-based metabolomics is anticipated to escalate the growth of the global metabolomics market.

In terms of region, North America dominated the overall metabolomics market, with a market share of 42% in 2016. Further, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This significant growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and treatment in the region. Further, the rising disposable income of the population is expected to foster the growth of the metabolomics market in the next few years.

Additionally, increasing investment by the government in the research activity is envisioned to bolster the growth of the metabolomics market in the North America region. The U.S. is the most prominent market in the region. Increasing research activities by the pharmaceutical and biological industries in the country are anticipated to expand the market of metabolomics during the forecast period. Further, the presence of major metabolomics machine manufacturing companies in the country is expected to strengthen the growth of the metabolomics market. Europe accounted for the second position with a market share of 38% in 2016.

Further, the Europe metabolomics market is projected to foresee growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of analytical equipment service providers is anticipated to fuel the growth of the metabolomics market in the region.

The Asia Pacific is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2017-2024. Growth and expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the region are some of the key factors driving the growth of the metabolomics market.

On the basis of technique, the global metabolomics market is segmented into separation techniques and detection techniques, out of which, separation technique segment accounted for the highest percentage share of the overall metabolomics market in 2016.

Key Players

ThermoFisher Scientific

Metabolon Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Waters Technologies Inc.

Biocrates Life Sciences AG

Human Metabolome Technologies Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation Ltd.

Leco Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Sigma Aldrich Co. LLC.

and Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Global Metabolomics Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast

Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview Financial Performance Key Products Business Strategy Recent Developments SWOT Analysis



Growth Drivers & Challenges

Increasing investment for metabolomics by the government and private industries is the key factor driving the growth of the metabolomics market globally. For instance, the National Institutes of Health provided USD 14.3 Million to launch three new metabolomics research centers. Similarly, Metabolomics Diagnostics was rewarded EUR 6 Million for the study on project IMPROvED. These factors are likely to strengthen the growth of the global metabolomics market.

Apart from this, the increase in demand for personalized medicine from the population of developed nations is expected to boost the growth of the global metabolomics market. Additionally, metabolomics is being used for drug discovery evaluation and biomarker discovery. Further, recent technological advances in metabolomics techniques are expected to drive the growth of the metabolomics market.

In contrast, the low adoption rate, the complexity associated with the data and lack of awareness is anticipated to dampen the growth of the global metabolomics market. Further, the lack of skilled manpower in metabolomics science is expected to limit the growth of the global metabolomics market.

Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is the risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

