Athletic Footwear Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Athletic Footwear Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Athletic Footwear Market was valued at USD 64.13 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 93.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Athletic Footwear market are listed in the report.

Puma SE

Adidas AG

Under Armour

Nike

ASICS Corporation

Fila Inc.

Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.

New Balance Athletics

Vans