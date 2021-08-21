Astaxanthin Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Astaxanthin Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Astaxanthin Market was valued at USD 74.25 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 89.51 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.38 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Astaxanthin market are listed in the report.

ALGA Technologies

Algaecan Biotech

Algix

BASF

BGG (Beijing Gingko Group)

DSM

Fenchem

Cardax

Cyanotech Corporation