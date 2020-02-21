Asphalt Additives Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Asphalt Additives Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Asphalt Additives market was valued at USD 17.40 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.77 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Asphalt Additives market are listed in the report.

EI Du Pont De Nemours

AkzoNobel NV

Arkema SA

Evonik

Honeywell International

Sasol Limited

DOW Chemical Company

Ingevity Corporation

Arrmaz