Asia-Pacific Wound Care Product Market Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size and Forecast 2018-2023

With an increase in the number of surgeries in hospitals, wound care products are becoming increasingly popular due to the surveillance of infections in wounds post-surgery. The Asia Pacific wound care product market is anticipated to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2 % and will be worth of USD 3.44 Bn by 2023.

Increasing geriatric populations across different parts of the Asia Pacific region is one of the predominant factors that is anticipated to drive the demand for the wound care product market.Education and awareness about the benefits of new wound care technologies have risen. This is driven by the need for reduction in healthcare costs by minimizing hospital stays and risk of infections.

Based on countries, the Asia Pacific wound care product market is divided into China, Japan, India and the rest of APAC. China is one of the largest markets in the Asia Pacific region. This is because the government’s policy to support the growth of local advanced wound care product manufacturers would challenge the domination of MNCs in this segment. On the other hand India is growing in terms of both the population and living standards, thereby creating high demand for quality wound care.

By product classification, the surgical wound care product market is the largest segment followed by the advanced wound care product market. The growth potential of advanced wound care products is expected to be the highest during the forecast period because of an increase in disposable income of this region along with rising population, especially the geriatric type.

Key growth factors

Increasing aging population in APAC countries is driving the requirement for home healthcare facilities, as hospital beds are not available in adequate numbers.

It is reported that more than 84% of the population in this region will be above 80 years in the coming years.

Threats and key players

Price sensitivity is a major challenge in the Asian markets. It hampers the progress of the wound care market as a whole.

The key players operating in this market are Smith & Nephew, Coloplast Corporation, Medtronic Public Limited Company, and Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Asia Pacific wound care product market

2. The current and forecasted market size data for the Asia Pacific wound care product market

3. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by product type – surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, and traditional wound care products

4. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by application – chronic wound care products, and acute wound care products

5. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by end user – hospital and specialty wound care clinics, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare

6. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by country – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia-New Zealand and rest of APAC

7. Market trends in Asia Pacific wound care product market

8. Market drivers and challenges in the Asia Pacific wound care product market

9. Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market

