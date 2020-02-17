Asia-Pacific Tissue Regeneration Market Comprehensive Study (2019-2026) By Leading Key Players| Cook, CryoLife, Cytori Therapeutics Inc, Genzyme Corporation

Asia-Pacific Tissue Regeneration Market By Components (Cell Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Stem Cell Sources, Existing and Development-stage Stem Cell Products, Tissue Vascularization, Cell Culturing, Small Molecules and Biologics, Others), Raw Material (Synthetic, Genetically Modified, Biological), Application (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncology, Dermatology, , Neurology, Ophthalmology, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, and Laboratories), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Asia-Pacific tissue regeneration market are Cook, CryoLife, Cytori Therapeutics Inc, Genzyme Corporation., KCI Licensing, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Organogenesis Inc, Wright Medical Group N.V., among others.

Market Analysis:

Asia-Pacific tissue regeneration market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the incidence for chronic illness, adoption for new consumers and using biomarkers for treatment of illness.

Market Definition:

Tissue regeneration is the removal and restoration of tissue that is weakened or impaired by regeneration and substitution. The need for tissue regeneration is motivated by congenital abnormalities, disorders, or tissue damage induced by diseases. This technique involves a tissue engineering system that preserves, replaces and enhances impaired tissue structure. The tissue regeneration cycle helps to increase the life expectancy of people by removing weakened tissues, including the kidneys. Regenerative medicine has the ability to overcome the lack of organ donors at present.

Market Drivers

Incidence for chronic illness is driving the growth of the market

Adoption for new consumers is propelling the growth of the market

Using biomarkers for treatment of illness is boosting the growth of the market

Global government contracts and investments is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory systems is hampering the growth of the market

Immunological and inflammatory reactions is hindering the growth of the market

Issue of exhaustion is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Tissue Regeneration Market

By Components

Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Sources

Existing and Development-stage Stem Cell Products

Tissue Vascularization

Cell Culturing

Small Molecules and Biologics

Others

By Raw Material

Synthetic

Genetically Modified

Biological

By Application

Cardiovascular Disorders

Oncology

Dermatology

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Laboratories

By Country

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Corum has introduced a new product that provides a holistic approach to skin regeneration. The new launch had a new ingredient that it claims provides a holistic approach to skin regeneration at this year’s Korea in-cosmetics trade show. The Corum’s most recent proprietary active agent can accelerate tissue regeneration by inhibiting the action of HDAC (histone decetylase). The study showed that the use of 2 % of Epi-On increased healing dramatically and, at 4% healing was observed to be pretty complete.

In March 2019, The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has announced the launch of three stem cell clinical research projects to combat critical eye and gynecological diseases. The three approved services will concentrate on the diagnosis of retinal pigment degeneration, ovarian impairment, and intrauterine adhesions that influence women’s health. Human embryonic stem cells have the potential to distinguish between a number of cell types that may be active in cell replication or tissue regeneration. In recent years, stem cell research has become a crucial innovation sector in the medical field, showing good potential for success in the treatment of some challenging diseases.

Competitive Analysis:

Asia-Pacific tissue regeneration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tissue regeneration market for Asia-Pacific

