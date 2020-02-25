Asia Pacific Speech and Voice Recognition Market Sets the Table for Continued Growth | Nuance Communications, Microsoft, Hoya, Raytheon, Sensory, Inc., Anhui USTC iFLYTEK Co

Asia Pacific Speech and Voice Recognition Market is expected to reach USD 2,754.38 Million by 2025 from USD 397.49 Million in 2017, with the highest CAGR of 27.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: Asia-Pacific Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for Asia Pacific speech and voice recognition are effective integration due to increased demand for voice and speech-based biometric systems, increasing demand for voice authentication in mobile applications. Use of artificial intelligence (AI) on the accuracy of speech and voice recognition is the other factor which will drive the demand of Asia Pacific speech and voice recognition market.

Disadvantages related to speech and voice recognition systems are the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

Development of speech and voice recognition software for multi-linguistics and local languages, speech and voice recognition technology used in autonomous cars, use of speech and voice recognition in service robotics and use of speech and voice recognition technology in the education of temporarily and permanently disabled students are some of the factors which will drive the market in future.

Leading players of Asia Pacific Speech and Voice Recognition Market are Nuance Communications, Microsoft, Hoya, Raytheon, Sensory, Inc., Anhui USTC iFLYTEK Co, VoiceVault, LumenVox, Acapela Group, VocalZoom, BioTrust, Voicebox Technologies Corporation, Cantab Research Limited, Apple, Mercedes-Benz USA, HARMAN International, Google, ReadSpeaker, a HOYA Speech Company, Pareteum Corporation NYSE American: TEUM, Advanced Voice Recognition Systems and others

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Speech and Voice Recognition Market

By Technology (Artificial Intelligence Based Software, Traditional Software),

Product Type (Speech Recognition Software,

Voice Recognition Software),

Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premise),

Industry (Entertainment & Mobile Apps, Banking, Healthcare, Automobiles, Analytics, Security, Education & Academics),

By Country (Japan,China,South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest Of APA

