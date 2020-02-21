Asia Pacific Packaging Robots Market 2020 Trends, Technology Challenge, Industry Growth Drivers, Top Players and Overview

Newly published study “Asia Pacific Packaging Robots Market Research Report” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Asia Pacific packaging robots market will grow by 13.7% over 2020-2026 with a total addressable market cap of $19.35 billion in the fast-growing region.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 56 figures, this 120-page report “Asia Pacific Packaging Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Robot Type, Gripper Type, Production Capacity, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific packaging robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Limited

AFAST Robotics

BluePrint Automation

Bosch Packaging Technology

Brenton Engineering

Epson Robots

Fanuc Corporation

Fuji Yusoki Kogyo

Intelligent Actuator

Krones AG

Kuka Roboter GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Reis Robotics

Remtec Automation LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Yamaha Robotics

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific packaging robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Gripper Type, Production Capacity, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on offering, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on robot type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Delta Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Others

Based on gripper type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Vacuum

• Claw

• Clamp

• Other Types

Based on production capacity, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• <120 Products/Minute • 120-500 Products/Minute • >500 Products/Minute

Based on application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Packing

• Case Packing

• Tray Packing

• Filling

• Other Packings

Palletizing

• Case Palletizing

• De-Palletizing

• Bag Palletizing

Picking

Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Food & Beverages

• Electronics & Semiconductors

• Consumer Products

• Machine Tools & Components

• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

• E-commerce & Logistics

• Chemicals

• Other Verticals

