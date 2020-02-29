Asia Pacific Inertial Systems Market 2020 By Equipment (Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Inertial Measurement Units, GPS INS, Multi Axis Sensors), Grade (Navigational, Tactical, Industrial, Automotive), Geography, Trends

The Asia-Pacific Inertial Systems Market is valued at USD 1.46 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 3.67 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 15.89% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. The advancement of global lifestyle has resulted in the need for equipment with greater ease of use. This has enabled the use of motion sensing technology, which extensively uses inertial sensors. This technology has become a key driving factor in this market. Additionally, it is expected to continue to play an important role in defining the trend for the next few years. The unprecedented rise in unmanned vehicles across various applications in both civilian and defense applications has increased the need for complex navigational systems, which include inertial sensors. The rapid advancement in technology has made sensors both accessible and affordable making their use abundant in day-to-day devices.

Asia-Pacific is home to the biggest manufacturers and exporters of goods in the world. Countries like China, India, Indonesia, Japan, etc. are the big powerhouses of industries. There are both domestic players as well as international companies, who have big factories for exports and self-consumption in these countries. With the economy growing in this region, new companies from different parts of the globe are looking to invest in this region. Factories are using more and more machines in the production lines to increase the speed and efficiency of production.

Inertial system equipment includes gyroscopes, accelerometers, inertial measurement units, inertial navigation systems and multi-axis sensors. A comprehensive overview of the market for these systems over the period 2016 – 2021 has been given in this report. The report segments the market by area of application with an in-depth analysis of every segment in each area. Aerospace, land-based, marine and subsea applications are explained with comprehensive market analysis of each segment.

An extensive overview of the different grades of inertial sensors like navigational, tactical, industrial and automotive is given in this report. The key differences among them are explained and their market based on application is provided. Defense industry takes the major share of the market with applications like missile guidance, control and targeting, precision guided munitions, tank turret stabilization and torpedo guidance. Additionally, the other primary industries where these systems are used include industrial manufacturing, energy & infrastructure, transportation and aviation. An analysis of the key players in the market is provided with an outlook on the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report contains valuable insights for the investors. An analysis of the key players in the market has been provided with an outlook on the competitive landscape and valuable insight for the investors.

DRIVERS

The rapid rise of unmanned vehicles in both defense and civilian applications

Technological advancement enabling more effective components at a smaller and lighter size

Increasing applications based on motion sensing

RESTRAINTS

Integration drift error is a major concern in navigation systems

Substantial increase in computing complexity

Complex nature of integration in existing systems and need for ancillary components

Key Deliverables in the Study

Market analysis for the Asia-Pacific inertial systems market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the Asia-Pacific inertial systems market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Insights into the major countries/regions where this industry is growing and also identify the regions that are still untapped.

