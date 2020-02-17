Asia-Pacific Compression Therapy Market Share Analysis by 2026 – 3M, Medtronic, medi GmbH & Co. KG, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Smith & Nephew

In this Asia-Pacific Compression Therapy Market report, the market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. For reaching towards the success at local, regional as well as international level, this high-quality global market research report is a definitive solution. This report uses the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. The data and information about the Medical Devices industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals, and then validated by the market experts. The Asia-Pacific Compression Therapy Market analysis document is provided with the powerful insights and data that help outshine the competition.

Asia-Pacific Compression Therapy Market By Product (Compression Braces, Compression Pumps, Compression Garments), Technique (Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy), Application (Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment, Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Other), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Asia-Pacific Compression Therapy Market

Asia-Pacific compression therapy market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This increase in market value can be attributed to growing demand in the amount of sclerotherapy-related surgical procedures.

A few of the major market competitors currently working in the Asia-Pacific compression therapy market are

3M,

Medtronic,

medi GmbH & Co. KG,

PAUL HARTMANN AG,

Smith & Nephew,

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.,

ConvaTec Group PLC,

Juzo,

Bio Compression Systems, Inc.,

SIGVARIS GROUP,

Bauerfeind,

DJO, LLC among others.

Market Definition: Asia-Pacific Compression Therapy Market

Compression treatment is mainly intended to increase blood flow and preserve the arteries. These are specially designed to provide gentle pressure on the ankles and legs and reduce swelling and pain. Different clothes are built to provide different pressure at different points in the arms and thighs. These clothes fit with equipment to ensure proper flow of blood by applying or withdrawing weight to the arms.

Market Drivers

Presence of a huge target group of patients, is expected to drive the market growth

Higher frequency of sport accidents or incidents, drives the market growth

Clinical evidence to support compression therapy for specific disease treatment, drives the growth of market

Technological developments in orthopedic operations, is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of universally accepted quality material requirements, impacts the growth of market

Poor patient compliance with compression garments, hindering the growth of market

Lack of awareness about compression therapies, hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Compression Therapy Market

By Product

Compression Braces

Compression Pumps

Compression Garments Compression Stockings Compression Bandages & Wraps Other Compression Garments



By Technique

Static Compression Therapy

Dynamic Compression Therapy

By Application

Lymphedema Treatment

Leg Ulcer Treatment

Varicose Vein Treatment

Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment

Other

By Country

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, GSK confirmed the findings of a randomized, double-blind, active-controlled phase 3 trials in Japanese clinicians to test daprodustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible prolyl hydroxylase blocker, as a possible treatment for chronic kidney disease (CKD) anaemia. The promising data from this research is a significant step in the development of daprodustat as a possible oral treatment option for these patients.

In April 2017, Essity declared the final step in the merger of BSN medical India into Essity. After the international takeover of BSN medical the company in India endures its path as Essity India, with a strong emphasis on the demand of healthcare and medical solutions. The merger would improve the existing business and generate strong growth for the group.

Competitive Analysis:

Asia-Pacific compression therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of compression therapy market for Asia-Pacific.

