ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

The cold chain industry in Asian countries is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. With two of the fastest-growing economies, like India and China, and the increase of trade in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore, turning them into thriving economic and social centers, the cold-chain industry is being seen as panacea for food wastage and a boost to the refrigerated warehousing industry. The growing urban population and changing consumer perception boost the demand for refrigerated storage and transport. The market for refrigerated or frozen products is rapidly growing in Southeast Asia. Consumption is expected to total more than USD 20 billion by 2020 among the region’s largest countries.

Seafood is an important commodity group in many ASEAN countries and serves as an important source of foreign exchange and food supply for all these countries. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for seafood, as consumers around the world recognize its nutritional value. The implementation of cold-chain for seafood in the ASEAN region involves many challenges. One of the major challenges is the lack of integrated supply chains from farm to fork, where each industry player regards itself as a separate entity and does not plan to impose cold chain standards on the next stage in the supply chain. However, any disruption in the cold chain would have cumulative effects on the final quality of the seafood.

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the ASEAN cold chain logistics market includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and geographical trends.

Key Market Trends

Growth of E-commerce and Increasing Consumer Choices

ASEAN e-commerce sales are significantly increasing, which attracts many investors across the world to setup their business. E-commerce has given consumers access to goods and commodities that were previously out of their reach, from imported groceries to trendy cosmetics. The basic perception of the consumers regarding frozen and refrigerated food has been changing significantly, coupled with rapid urbanization, where frozen food is moving more online. E-commerce is reshaping the online retail sales, where the growth in the sales of chilled and frozen food creates the demand for cold chain infrastructure, such as refrigerated transport, storage facilities, and optimum supply chain. Additionally, the rapid growth in the sales of fresh food has offered challenges and opportunities to the service providers. The increasing online purchases put pressure on the grocers, and consequently it is being transferred to the people who store and transport it.

Increasing Perishable Trade in Philippines Creates Opportunity for the Cold Chain Industry

In the Philippines, there is an ongoing shift in consumer habits to buy fresh and frozen produce from supermarkets than from traditional wet markets. Besides the internal demand, external demand is also driving the explosion in cold chain storage facilities and logistics. The Philippines agricultural exports have increased dramatically in recent years. In the last quarter of 2016, agricultural exports rose 42.2% year-on-year. Agri-based products amounted to USD 1.03 billion, placing it in second position for exports overall.

The Philippines has also witnessed a shift in consumer behavior to buy fresh products. Additionally, the growth of online grocery and e-commerce has bolstered the growth of cold storage facilities and infrastructure support. The US-supported Philippines Cold Chain Project (PCCP) is also expected to play an important role in enhancing the Southeast country’s cold chain logistics facilities and infrastructure. The project aims to increase agricultural production, which meets international food safety requirements by developing cold chain-related markets and improved technologies. Additionally, the country’s agricultural products get a boost, with China signing a USD 1 billion in agreement for imports. The investments indicates the need for a temperature-controlled environment for integrating supply chains and creating value addition to customers.

Competitive Landscape

The cold chain logistics market landscape of the ASEAN region is fragmented in nature with a mix of global and local players. The market is still served by small- and medium-sized local players with small fleets and storage spaces. Some of the countries, like Singapore, have a strong presence of global players, like DHL and Nippon Express. Additionally, global players are investing in the market and acquiring local companies to increase their footprint in the region. For instance, Tasco, a subsidiary of Yusen Logistics, acquired two major cold chain service providers in Malaysia. To compete with the global players, local enterprises are also investing in cold chain infrastructure to meet the standards. Furthermore, logistics companies in Japan strengthen their activities in ASEAN by setting up bases of land transportation in ASEAN countries for each country within the manufacturing and distribution industries, thereby pushing the construction of a supply chain. The companies are also involved in the development of cold chain and also actively invest in logistics related to fruits and vegetables, flowers, cosmetics and consumer goods.

