Artificial Turf Market Drivers, Comprehensive Insights and Capacity Growth Analysis 2020 to 2026

Artificial Turf survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This report on the global market is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The report provides CAGR value fluctuations for the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. This Market Report provides data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. A large scale Artificial Turf market report assist client companies in predicting investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.

Global artificial turf market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR of 10.32% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to high uses of artificial turf in sports pitches due to its high durability, superior quality, low maintenance, virtual appeal, eco-friendly attribute and all weather utility.

Global Artificial Turf Market By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamides), Infill Material (Petroleum-Based Infills, Sand Infill, Plant-Based Infills), Application (Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Airports, Balconies, Others), Height/Pile Depth (6mm, 20mm, 30mm, 37mm, 45mm), Pile Density (Low, Medium, High), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Artificial Turf Market

Artificial turf is a petroleum-based turf, a substitute for conventional turf. Artificial turf is made from synthetic fibres. It is used in grounds, stadiums, pitches, fields and for sports that were played on grass. However, artificial turf is also used for residential lawns and in other commercial applications as well. The Artificial turf market is operates at a B2C level. The market is expected to grow due to increasing demand from sports venues.

Top Key Players:

Tarkett,

Sport Group,

Tencate grass,

SiS Pitches,

Dow,

DuPont de Nemours, Inc,

Shaw Industries,

Victoria PLC,

Act Global,

Tigerturf,

Matrix Turf,

AstroTurf,

Nurteks Hali,

LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A.,

Sportlink

among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of artificial turf in sports venues due to less usage of water and pesticides helps to propel the market growth

Increase in the number of sports arenas can increase the market growth

Rising urbanization is another prominent factor aiding the growth of artificial turf market

Versatility & preparation and weather utility is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High surface temperature of artificial turf is expected to restrict the market growth

Health and environmental impact of artificial grass hinder the market growth

High cost of artificial turf hamper the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Labosport (France) has acquired TGMS Ltd (U.K.) a sports surface consultancy that is into design & management of artificial turf and natural sports pitches in the UK. The acquisition will help company to increase sales in UK as TGMS Ltd is one of major competitor in artificial turf in U.K.

In August 2019, AstroTurf Corporation (U.S.) is going to acquire Nagle Athletic Surfaces, Inc., (U.S.) specialised in track and outdoor court installation. The acquisition will help company to increase its market share as Nagle Athletic Surfaces, Inc. is providing wide range products

Market Segmentations:

Global Artificial Turf Market is segmented on the basis of

Material

Infill Material

Application

Height/Pile Depth

Pile density

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyamides

By Infill Material

Petroleum-Based Infills

Sand Infill

Plant-Based Infills

By Application

Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Airports

Balconies

Others

By Height/Pile Depth

6mm

20mm

30mm

37mm

45mm

By Pile density

Low

Medium

High

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

E-Commerce

Retail Stores

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Turf Market

Global artificial turf market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial turf market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

