Artificial Lawns Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Artificial Lawns Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Artificial Lawns Market was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% to reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=14509&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Artificial Lawns market are listed in the report.

ACT Global Sports

CoCreation Grass

Condor Grass

Domo Sports Grass

Edel Grass B.V.

FieldTurf (Tarkett)

Forbex

ForestGrass

GreenVision / Mattex

Juta

Limonta Sport

Mondo

Nurteks

Polytan GmbH

Shaw Sports Turf

SIS Pitches

Taishan

Ten Cate

Unisport-Saltex Oy