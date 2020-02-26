Artificial Intelligence Market Expanding at CAGR of 35% : Facebook, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Google, Bloomberg LP, Coursera, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Tesla and Sentient Technologies

The Global Artificial Intelligence market is poised to grow at a CAGR of above 35% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Growing number of AI applications in various industries and increasing adoption of AI enabled products & software tools improving consumer services are some of the factors driving the market. In addition to this, some of the key drivers include increased usage in 3D printers and adoption of digital assistance system in healthcare and transportation.

According to the Artificial Intelligence Market report, the global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. This artificial intelligence market report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Some Of The Key Players Of The Artificial Intelligence Market Include:

Apple Inc.

Bloomberg,

Coursera

Facebook

Fingenius Limited

General Vision, Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Inbenta Technologies, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Numenta, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm

Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd.

Tesla Motors

Natural language processing and robotics among technology segment are expected to dominate the market owing to increasing adoption of language processing for the better consumer services, moreover, usage of robotics in industry automation and various government initiatives are the reason behind the growth of technology segment. The North American market is estimated to dominate the market segment due to widening usage of AI applications among various verticals. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with respect to developing economies & electronics industry base.

Systems Covered:

Expert Systems (ES)

Decision Support Systems (DSS)

Fuzzy Systems

Multi-Agent Systems

Intelligent System

Hybrid Systems

Other Systems

Industries Covered:

Agriculture

o AI-Guided Drone

o Automated Irrigation/Harvesting (GPS-Enabled) Systems

o Crop Monitoring

Automotive & Transportation

o Autonomous Guided Vehicles

o Infotainment Human-Machine Interface

BFSI

o Automated Virtual Assistants

o Fraud Detection

o Wealth Management

Education

Entertainment

o Drug Development

o Health Assistance and Medical Management

Healthcare

Manufacturing

o Robot Integrated CIM Systems

Media & Advertising

o Customer Self-Service

o Facial Recognition Advertising

Oil and Gas

o Exploration and Production (E&P) Life Cycle

Retail

o Product Recommendations

o Autonomous In-Store Robots

Robotics

Science

Space Technology

Other Industries

o Legal Informatics

o Virtual Mentor

AI Types Covered:

Strong AI

Weak AI

Other AI Types

Technologies Covered:

Cognitive Computing

Context-Aware Processing

Deep Learning

Digital Personal Assistant

Image Recognition

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Predictive APIs

Querying Method

Robotics

Speech Recognition

Other AI Technologies

Services Covered:

Installation Services

Customization Services

Maintenance and Support Services

Application Integration Services

