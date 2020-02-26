Artificial Intelligence Market Expanding at CAGR of 35% : Facebook, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Google, Bloomberg LP, Coursera, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Tesla and Sentient Technologies

The Global Artificial Intelligence market is poised to grow at a CAGR of above 35% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Growing number of AI applications in various industries and increasing adoption of AI enabled products & software tools improving consumer services are some of the factors driving the market. In addition to this, some of the key drivers include increased usage in 3D printers and adoption of digital assistance system in healthcare and transportation.
According to the Artificial Intelligence Market report, the global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. This artificial intelligence market report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Some Of The Key Players Of The Artificial Intelligence Market Include:
- Apple Inc.
- Bloomberg,
- Coursera
- Fingenius Limited
- General Vision, Inc.
- Google Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Inbenta Technologies, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Numenta, Inc.
- Nvidia Corporation
- Qualcomm
- Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd.
- Tesla Motors
Natural language processing and robotics among technology segment are expected to dominate the market owing to increasing adoption of language processing for the better consumer services, moreover, usage of robotics in industry automation and various government initiatives are the reason behind the growth of technology segment. The North American market is estimated to dominate the market segment due to widening usage of AI applications among various verticals. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with respect to developing economies & electronics industry base.
Systems Covered:
- Expert Systems (ES)
- Decision Support Systems (DSS)
- Fuzzy Systems
- Multi-Agent Systems
- Intelligent System
- Hybrid Systems
- Other Systems
Industries Covered:
- Agriculture
o AI-Guided Drone
o Automated Irrigation/Harvesting (GPS-Enabled) Systems
o Crop Monitoring
- Automotive & Transportation
o Autonomous Guided Vehicles
o Infotainment Human-Machine Interface
- BFSI
o Automated Virtual Assistants
o Fraud Detection
o Wealth Management
- Education
- Entertainment
o Drug Development
o Health Assistance and Medical Management
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
o Robot Integrated CIM Systems
- Media & Advertising
o Customer Self-Service
o Facial Recognition Advertising
- Oil and Gas
o Exploration and Production (E&P) Life Cycle
- Retail
o Product Recommendations
o Autonomous In-Store Robots
- Robotics
- Science
- Space Technology
- Other Industries
o Legal Informatics
o Virtual Mentor
AI Types Covered:
- Strong AI
- Weak AI
- Other AI Types
Technologies Covered:
- Cognitive Computing
- Context-Aware Processing
- Deep Learning
- Digital Personal Assistant
- Image Recognition
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Predictive APIs
- Querying Method
- Robotics
- Speech Recognition
- Other AI Technologies
Services Covered:
- Installation Services
- Customization Services
- Maintenance and Support Services
- Application Integration Services
