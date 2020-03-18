Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market 2020

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026” To Its Research Database.

Description:

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Amazon.com, Inc.

Pearson

Jellynote

Blackboard, Inc.

Third Space Learning

Century-Tech Ltd

Bridge-U

Google

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cognizant

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4855957-2014-2026-global-artificial-intelligence-in-the-education

Major Types Covered

Software

Services

Others

Major Applications Covered

Learning Platform & Virtual Facilitators

Intelligent Tutoring System (ITS)

Smart Content

Fraud & Risk Management

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4855957-2014-2026-global-artificial-intelligence-in-the-education

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Segmental Analysis: –

The industry Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

Table of Content: –

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

……

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

8.1.1 Amazon.com, Inc. Profile

8.1.2 Amazon.com, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Amazon.com, Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Amazon.com, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Pearson

8.2.1 Pearson Profile

8.2.2 Pearson Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Pearson Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Pearson Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Jellynote

8.3.1 Jellynote Profile

8.3.2 Jellynote Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Jellynote Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Jellynote Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Blackboard, Inc.

8.4.1 Blackboard, Inc. Profile

8.4.2 Blackboard, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Blackboard, Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Blackboard, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Third Space Learning

8.5.1 Third Space Learning Profile

8.5.2 Third Space Learning Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Third Space Learning Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Third Space Learning Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Century-Tech Ltd

8.6.1 Century-Tech Ltd Profile

8.6.2 Century-Tech Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Century-Tech Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Century-Tech Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Bridge-U

8.7.1 Bridge-U Profile

8.7.2 Bridge-U Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Bridge-U Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Bridge-U Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Google

8.8.1 Google Profile

8.8.2 Google Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Google Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Google Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 IBM Corporation

8.9.1 IBM Corporation Profile

8.9.2 IBM Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 IBM Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 IBM Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Microsoft Corporation

8.11 Cognizant

Continued…..

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)