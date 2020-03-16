Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market was valued at USD 767.8 Million in the year 2018. Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.6% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 10,111 Million. Growth in this Market is mainly driven by factors such as growing big data, demand for greater visibility and transparency into supply chain data and processes, and adoption of AI for improving consumer services and satisfaction. The major restraint for the Market is the limited number of the artificial intelligence technology experts.

The size of the AI in supply chain Market has been arrived at based on segments such as offerings, technology, application, end-user Market, and region. The artificial intelligence in supply chain Market, by offering, is segmented into software, services, and hardware. Software segment is growing at a healthy rate. The adoption of AI is increasing rapidly for various applications. Continuous developments have been witnessed in AI and related software development kits. Also, AI software is capable of behaving intelligently. Creating intelligent software involves simulating a number of capabilities, which include reasoning, learning, problem-solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

Depending on the technology, artificial intelligence in supply chain can be segmented into machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and context-aware computing, and computer vision. The Market for computer vision is expected to grow at a higher rate. The growing adoption of computer vision for autonomous or semiautonomous applications in various industries, such as manufacturing and automotive, is propelling the growth of this technology in the artificial intelligence in supply chain Market.

Research Methodology of Research:

Moreover, the Market has been segmented, on the basis of end-user Market, into automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, consumer-packaged goods, food & beverages, and others. Among all end-user industries, the Market for consumer-packaged goods is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of AI in consumer goods is increasing as it has ability to collect data, interact with customers, capture images, and more many of these changes are creating a permanent impact on customers’ expectations.

On the basis of region, the artificial intelligence in supply chain Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). The artificial intelligence in supply chain Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies for automotive, retail, and manufacturing applications in APAC. Moreover, the presence of major players in the artificial intelligence in supply chain ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in APAC.

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, By Region 2025 (USD Million)

Major market players in Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market are NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Logility, LLamasoft, Inc., ClearMetal, Splice Machine, Cainiao Network (Alibaba), FedEx, Deutsche Post AG DHL,and Other Company Profiles will be provided as per client business requirement.

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Segmentation:

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Application

Fleet Management

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Virtual Assistant

Risk Management

Freight Brokerage

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by End-user Market

Automotive

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Consumer-packaged Goods

Food and Beverages

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Overview, by Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Automotive Logistics Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Automotive Logistics Market before evaluating its possibility.

