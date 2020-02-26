Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends to Grow at a CAGR of 22.3% | Top Players Intel Corporation IBM, SAMSUNG, Xilinx, Micron Technology

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market is estimated to account for over US$ 8.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~22.3% from 2019 to 2030.

The growth of the AI in cybersecurity market can be attributed to several factors which have led to the wide-scale adoption of these services by large enterprise and SMEs. The rising number of cyber-attacks due to the growing trend of digitalization coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based services is further anticipated to fuel the demand for AI in cybersecurity. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on the development of novel technologies, providing updates and simultaneously offering innovative solutions to ensure the sustainability of different solutions. For instance, IBM provides IBM QRadar, a cloud-based security solution to identify unknown threats. QRadar helps to automatically identify the top threats and reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.

Get Free Access to Sample Copy with TOC @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/180

Some Of The Prominent Market Players Include:

Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, SAMSUNG, Xilinx, Micron Technology, Inc., Cylance (BlackBerry Limited.), F-Secure, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Sift, among others.

Research Report Objectives Analysis:

-To estimate and analyze the global size of the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

-To provide a clear picture of segments in the global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market and

assess the market size of the segments

-To assist readers understand current and future industry scenarios

-To provide essential information about latest trends in the global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

Market and its major segments

-To provide details on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Artificial Intelligence in

Cybersecurity Market

-To accurately calculate the market shares of major segments, regions, and companies in the global Artificial

Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

-To provide details regarding crucial strategies adopted by leading players of the global Artificial

Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

-To examine the contribution of each region or country to the global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

Market

Request Free Customized Copy Of Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/180

Some Points from Table of Contents:

1.INTRODUCTION

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Classification

1.3 Geographic Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to

2030

1.5 Currency Used

2.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Framework

2.2 Data Collection Technique

2.3.Data Sources

2.3.1.Secondary Sources

2.3.2.Primary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation Methodology

2.4.1 Bottom Up Approach

2.4.2 Top Down Approach

2.5 Data Validation and Triangulation

2.5.1 Market Forecast Model

2.5.2 Limitations/Assumptions of the Study

3.ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

Contact Us

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com