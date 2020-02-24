Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market – Notable Developments, Potential Players & Worldwide Opportunities 2026

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Microsoft, Qualcomm, Intel, Google, Alibaba, NVIDIA, Arm, Horizon Robotics, Baidu, Synopsys, Cambricon, MediaTek, Mythic, NXP ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market report provide the in-depth analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market (Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges and Risks).

The Latest Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Industry Data Included in this Report: Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Size & Analysis (2014 – 2026); Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Volume & Future Trends (2014 – 2026); Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market; By Geography (Volume and Value); 2014 – 2026; Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Opportunity Assessment (2014 – 2026);

Scope of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market: Artificial intelligence (AI) processing today is mostly done in a cloud-based data center. The majority of AI processing is dominated by training of deep learning models, which requires heavy compute capacity. Artificial intelligence for edge devices means that AI software algorithms are processed locally on a hardware device. The algorithms are using data (sensor data or signals) that are created on the device. A device using Edge AI software does not need to be connected in order to work properly, it can process data and take decisions independently without a connection. In this report, artificial intelligence for edge devices contains software tools, platforms, artificial intelligence chip.

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices is mainly used for these applications: Automotive, Consumer and Enterprise Robotics, Drones, Head-Mounted Displays, Smart Speakers, Mobile Phones, PCs/Tablets and Security Cameras, and Mobile Phones was the most widely used area which took up about 61.05% of the global total in 2018.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 44.46% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 19.29%.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Hardware

☯ Software

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Automotive

☯ Consumer and Enterprise Robotics

☯ Drones

☯ Head-Mounted Displays

☯ Smart Speakers

☯ Mobile Phones

☯ PCs/Tablets

☯ Security Cameras

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Table of Content:

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Overview Product Overview and Scope Segment by Type, Application Market Size Estimates and Forecasts Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers Top 5 and 10 Players Market Share by Revenue Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, 2, 3) Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans Sales, Revenue, Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020) Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Business Market Corporation Information Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) Products Offered Recent Technology Development Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Key Raw Materials, Price Trend Analysis Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure Manufacturing Process and Industrial Chain Analysis of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers Marketing Channel Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Distributors List Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Customers Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Dynamics Market Trends, Opportunities and Drivers Challenges, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Forecast Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Type, Application, Region Research Finding and Conclusion Methodology and Data Source Methodology/Research Approach Research Programs/Design Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Size Estimation Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources Author List Disclaimer

And Many More….

