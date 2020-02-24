Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market was valued at USD 422.64 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4359.68 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.70% from 2019 to 2026.

The main Companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market are listed in the report.

Building System Planning

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Alice Technologies

eSUB

Smartvid.io