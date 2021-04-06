Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market was valued at USD 7.10 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 37.60% from 2019-2026, and reach USD 87.68 Billion by 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware market are listed in the report.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

MediaTek