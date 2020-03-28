Articulated Robot Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026

Articulated Robot Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Articulated Robot is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Articulated Robot in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Articulated Robot Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as ABB LTD., FANUC CORPORATION, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These players innovate novel articulated robots. For instance, in 2017, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the launch of itscompact multi-axis vertically articulated robots named “RS007N” and “RS007L.” These compact articulated robots with payload capacity of 7Kg with 6-axis will fulfill the increasing demand from the electronics as well as food industry.

Global Articulated Robot Market Segments

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Payload capacity

Low

Medium

High

Heavy

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Industry Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace

EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services)

Food & Beverages

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Republic of Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Mexico Brazil Rest of South America



The Articulated Robot Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Articulated Robot Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Articulated Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Articulated Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Articulated Robot Market Size

2.1.1 Global Articulated Robot Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Articulated Robot Production 2014-2025

2.2 Articulated Robot Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Articulated Robot Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Articulated Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Articulated Robot Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Articulated Robot Market

2.4 Key Trends for Articulated Robot Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Articulated Robot Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Articulated Robot Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Articulated Robot Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Articulated Robot Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Articulated Robot Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Articulated Robot Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Articulated Robot Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….