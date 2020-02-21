Articulated Robot Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Articulated Robot Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Articulated Robot market was valued at USD10.36 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 33.98 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.92% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Articulated Robot market are listed in the report.

ABB

Denso

Fanuc

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

Mitsubishi Electric

Nachi-Fujikoshi

NIMAK GmbH

Omron Adept Technologies

Seiko Epson

TRAPO AG