Aromatherapy Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 8.2% With Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Overview, Leading Players and Forecast to 2026

Global Aromatherapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing popularity of aromatherapy.

A few of the major competitors currently working in the aromatherapy market are Young Living Essential Oils (US), dōTERRA (US), MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS (US), Edens Garden (USA), Frontier Co-op. (Europe), Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC (USA), PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS (US), Starwest Botanicals (US), Hopewell Essential Oils, North American Herb and Spice (USA), Nu Skin (US), Air Aroma (USA), Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (Japan), ZIJA INTERNATIONAL. ALL (US), G. Baldwin & Co. (UK), Ouwave Aroma Tech (shenzhen) CO. Ltd (China), Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd (Japan), Infocom Network Limited (India), ecoplanet (India), artnaturals (USA) and others.

Market Definition: Global Aromatherapy Market

Aromatherapy uses aromatic oils, and other aroma compounds for improving psychological or physical well-being. It is increasingly being used in homes such as relaxation and sleep, mood enhancement, cold and flu relief, and pain relief.

In US There is no certification for aromatherapists. However, there are over 2,000 clinical aromatherapists who prescribe aromatherapy for all kinds of ailments, including acne, fungus, asthma, allergies, and constipation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Plant Therapy Essential Oils announced that they have launched an exclusive and limited edition of Mother’s Day set, Dear Mom set. This set includes various products that complete the need of mothers, for relaxing and unwinding.

In May 2017, Young Living Essential Oils made non-cash acquisition of Life Matters LLC, a wellness company. Both the companies are based in the direct selling industry and share common goals, culture and mission.

Market Drivers

Growing Trend of Essential Oils Adoption, act as market driver.

Increasing Sales of Essential Oils for Home Usage, act as market driver.

Segmentation: Global Aromatherapy Market

By Product Type

Consumables Herbaceous Woody Spicy Floral Citrus Earthy Camphoraceous

Equipment Ultrasonic diffuser Nebulizing diffuser Evaporative diffuser Heat diffuser



By Mode of delivery

Topical Application

Direct Inhalation

Aerial Diffusion

By Application

Relaxation

Insomnia

Pain Management

Scar Management

Skin & Hair Care

Cold & Cough

By Distribution Channel

DTC

Retail

E-commerce

B2B

By End User

Home Use

Spa & Wellness Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Yoga & Meditation Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Aromatherapy Market

Global aromatherapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aromatherapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global aromatherapy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

