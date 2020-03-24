Architectural Coatings Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2023

With having published myriads of reports, Architectural Coatings Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.

The Architectural Coatings market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.

Market segmentation includes demand or consumption in all the regions and countries individually.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global architectural coatings market. Key players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holding Co., Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Company. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Global Architectural Coatings Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, The World Paint & Coatings Industry Association (WPCIA) ,American Architectural Manufacturers (AAMA), American Institute of Architects (AIA), American Coatings Association (ACA), British Coating Federation (BCF) , The Society for Protective Coatings (SSPC) , Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI),company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The Architectural Coatings Market has been divided into the following segments.

Architectural Coatings Market – Resin Analysis

Vinyl/Styrene

Acrylics

Alkyds

Polyurethanes

Others

Architectural Coatings Market – Technology Analysis

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Architectural Coatings Market – End User Analysis

Residential New Building Reconstruction

Non-Residential New Building Reconstruction



Architectural Coatings Market – Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What does the Architectural Coatings market report contain?

Segmentation of the Architectural Coatings market to target the growth outlook and trends affecting these segments.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Consumption behavior of each segment of the Architectural Coatings market in every region.

Thorough analysis of the impacts of the growth of relevant industries.

In-depth insights about the recent R&D projects performed by each Architectural Coatings market player.

