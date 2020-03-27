Aramid Fibers Market Business Opportunities Analysis 2019-2025

The global Aramid Fibers market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Aramid Fibers market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Aramid Fibers are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Aramid Fibers market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Teijin Aramid

DuPont

Hyosung Corporation

Toray Chemical Korea

Kolon Industries

HUVIS Corporation

KERMEL

China National Bluestar (Group)

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Para-aramid

Meta-aramid

Segment by Application

Optical Fiber

Rubber Reinforcement

Friction Materials

Aerospace

Security and Protection

Tire Reinforcement

