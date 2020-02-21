Aquatic Herbicides Market Grooming Rapidly by Rising Trends, Technological Advancements and Growth Report 2019

Global Aquatic Herbicides Industry to reach USD 774.4 million by 2026. The Aquatic herbicides Industry is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Aquatic herbicides Industry is mainly driven owing to the rising adoption of integrated weed control on the global scenario. The aquatic herbicides have their utility when the long-lasting weed control is mandatory at lower cost along with less undesired side effects. The aquatic plants which cause weed problems could be placed into four groups which include floating weeds, submersed weeds, algae, and emerged weeds. Algae is the most common type of weeds taking into consideration aquaculture ponds. The shape & size may vary from the multiple and single-celled plants to the branched plants which resemble submersed aquatic weeds. Unlike the other aquatic plants, algae do not have the ability to produce seeds or flowers. The issues among the applicators considering fish kills, the effect of herbicide application, damage to the desirable plants & prolonged process of approval owing to the stringent regulatory process are acting as restraining factors in the aquatic herbicides Industry growth. The benefits of utilizing the aquatic herbicides over the various other treatment methods which includes manual & mechanical methods are also fuelling the growth of aquatic herbicides Industry on the global scenario. The Aquatic weeds restrict the movement of water, recreational waters, and fisheries. Moreover, the aquatic weeds degrade the quality of water, leas to economic losses for the agriculture fields, reduce biodiversity, fisheries and other recreational sectors. Forecasted Scenario-Rising demand for aquatic herbicides and enhancing the utility of aquatic weeds in all regions the worldwide is expected to promote the growth of the global Aquatic herbicides Industry during the forecast period.The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Aquatic Herbicides Industry during the forecast period. Foliar application is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global Aquatic Herbicides Industry during the forecast period. Investment is the key strategy adopted by the

Market Segmentation

By Type

Glyphosate

Diquat

2,4-D

Imazapyr

Triclopyr

Others

By Mode of Action

Selective

Non-Selective

By Application

Fisheries

Agricultural Waters

Recreational Waters

Others

By Application Method

Foliar

Submerged

Brief introduction about Aquatic Herbicides Market:

Chapter 1. Global Aquatic Herbicides Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [1,2,3,] in 2020

Chapter 2. Aquatic Herbicides Market by Application/End Users [1,2,3]

Chapter 3. Global Aquatic Herbicides Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Chapter 4. Global Aquatic Herbicides Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2025)

Chapter 5. Aquatic Herbicides Market Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Chapter 6. Aquatic Herbicides (Volume, Value and Sales Price) structure specified for each geographic region included.

Chapter 7. Global Aquatic Herbicides Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Chapter 8. Company primary Information and Top Competitors list are being provided for each vendor listed in the report.

Chapter 9. Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025) table for each product type which includes Cost Structure Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Chapter 10. Supply Chain, Sourcing approach and Downstream Buyers, Industrialized Chain Analysis

