Aquafeed Market Growth Rate(%) , Competitive Dynamics , Manufacturing Plants And Forecast By 2026

Global Aquafeed Industry to reach USD 222.7 billion by 2026. The aquafeed industry is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecasted period of 2019-2026. The constant rise in consumption of seafood & rising aquaculture Industry is significantly resulting in Industry growth considering aqua feed across the worldwide. Aquafeed is mainly utilized to feed omnivorous animals fish like tilapia, common carp, catfish & milkfish and carnivorous fish such as salmon, eel, trout, sea bream and tuna along with crustacean species which includes freshwater prawns, crabs, lobsters, and brackish-water shrimps. The Aqua feeds are compounded meals that are prepared from the aquatic animals through mixing various raw materials & additives. These blends are mainly prepared according to the specific requirements of the various species & age of the animal. Aquafeed is on the upsurging trend and has become pivotal to the aquaculture industry owing to its nutritional, growth-promoting properties and immune resistant qualities. The Fishes & crustaceans have been surfaced as the major end-users of aquafeed across the worldwide. In the present scenario, with the escalating need for protein-rich healthy food items, the consumption of fish has enhanced significantly, which in turn consecutively, is compelling aquaculturists to provide them with high-quality aqua feed. The utility of modern feed management techniques along with high awareness levels is the key factor responsible for the high consumption of feed amino acids considering the growing Industries such as Asia-Pacific and Europe. Soybean is a significant source of protein for aquafeed& is rich and highly digestible xanthophylls and amino acids. Owing to this they are extensively utilized as key sources of protein in the production of aquafeed. On the basis of end-user, the fish segment of the aquafeed industry accounted for the largest Industry on the global scenario in the year 2016. The fish is the cheapest &most easily accessible and digestible animal protein. The rise in fish farming activities along with aquaculture has significantly led to enhancement in demand for fish feed which is further augmenting the growth of the aquafeed industry in the country.

Ask For Sample of keyword Market Research Report @ https://globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/16197

Market Segmentation

By Ingredients

Soybean

Fish Meal

Corn

Additives

Fish Oil

Others

By Additives

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Vitamins

Feed Enzymes

Amin Acids

Feed Acidifiers

Other Additives

By End-User

Fish

Crustaceans

Mollusks

Others

Ask For Customization As per Your Business Requirement @ https://globalreportsstore.com/send-an-enquiry/16197

Brief introduction about Aquafeed Market:

Chapter 1. Global Aquafeed Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [1,2,3,] in 2020

Chapter 2. Aquafeed Market by Application/End Users [1,2,3]

Chapter 3. Global Aquafeed Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Chapter 4. Global Aquafeed Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2025)

Chapter 5. Aquafeed Market Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Chapter 6. Aquafeed (Volume, Value and Sales Price) structure specified for each geographic region included.

Chapter 7. Global Aquafeed Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Chapter 8. Company primary Information and Top Competitors list are being provided for each vendor listed in the report.

Chapter 9. Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025) table for each product type which includes Cost Structure Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Chapter 10. Supply Chain, Sourcing approach and Downstream Buyers, Industrialized Chain Analysis

Directly Buy This Report @ https://globalreportsstore.com/checkout/16197

Contact Us:

Jon ( Sales Manager )

IND: +91 739-102-4425

Email: ([email protected])